Acadiana Animal Aid suffers extensive damage from Hurricane Delta

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Animal Aid (AAA) is asking the public for help after their pet shelters took extensive damage during Hurricane Delta.

According to AAA officials, Delta’s winds ripped the roof off their barn. Downed trees have also destroyed fences and crushed the shelter’s “cat cottage.” The most devastating hit, however, was to the transport kennels. Those 18 kennels, according to officials, have been used to quarantine dogs before moving them into the main shelter.

“Those kennels saved over 1,800 dogs in 2019 alone,” stated officials in an email. “Without them, our lifesaving efforts will be drastically reduced.”

AAA officials are asking for donations to help rebuild.

“We know so many South Louisiana residents have been impacted by these hurricanes,” officials stated. “For those of you grappling with the aftermath of these storms, you are in our thoughts and we want to be cognizant of what you’re up against. If you are able to help, please do by donating today.”