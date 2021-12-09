Acadiana Animal Aid sees adoptions increase for 2021 while rest of the country decreased

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Animal Aid saw an increase in adoptions for both cats and dogs for 2021 in comparison to last year. The rest of the country has been experiencing a slowdown.

AAA saw an overall increase of 14% for the year compared to 2020, with cat adoptions increasing by 24% and dog adoptions increasing by 16%, according to a press release.

The no-kill organization said the increase is a “true indication that our collective efforts have made a pawsitive impact on our community.”

A total of 2,231 pets were saved. There were 1,162 total adoptions, which is 52% of all intakes, and 1,105 pets were transported out-of-state.

Visit AAA’s website to see how to adopt, donate, or become a volunteer.