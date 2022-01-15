A shooting in Broussard has police looking for information

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Broussard Police are looking for information regarding a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Broussard Police, officers responded to a reported shooting Saturday morning in the 100 block of Ned L St. around 12:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they were told shots were fired at the residence and a juvenile inside was struck. The juvenile was sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.