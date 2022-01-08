A Mardi Gras float in Lafayette is stolen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A stolen Mardi Gras float has Lafayette Police asking the public for help.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers received a complaint around 10:30 a.m. about a stolen Mardi Gras float in the 300 block of Lucille Ave. The float was last seen on Friday, around 5:30 p.m. It is described as a 40-foot, bright green, double decker Mardi Gras Float. The top deck has two signs on both sides of the float. One says, Olivier Sprinklers and Roofing and the other says David N. Meche & Associates.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information about the stolen float to call them or Lafayette Crimestoppers at (337) 232-TIPS