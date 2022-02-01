LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting on S. Beadle Rd. in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers got a call about a shooting in progress in the 100 block of S. Beadle Rd. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are actively working this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.