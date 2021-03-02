8 LPSS students finalists for the National Merit Scholarship

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced that eight of its students have been named finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Finalists include: Lucien Schoolmaster from Early College Academy and Patrick Chu, Oliver Craddock, Mark Gang, Seth Meaux, Wesley Mire, Anna Montgomery and Hamood Qureshi from Lafayette High School.

“These seven seniors were selected based on their academic achievements as well as their performance on the PSAT, which is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship Program,” stated LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson. “Each of these students have 4.0 or above GPAs and will be eligible for many prestigious scholarships, which are often offered by colleges to National Merit finalists.”