705 gm of Fentanyl-laced Heroin seized in Lafayette; Arrest made

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A joint operation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led to the seizure of 705 gm of Fentanyl-laced Heroin, 76 gm of Marijuana, multiple pills, a handgun, and $5,232 cash, plus an arrest was made, according to a press release from LPSO.

Keelan Elaire

Keelan Elaire, 26, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWITD) Fentanyl, PWITD Marijuana, Prohibited Acts (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

Elaire was later booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Approximately 705 grams (1.6 pounds) of Heroin laced with the deadly substance Fentanyl was discovered and seized after search warrants were executed by the Sheriff’s SWAT Team at two separate Lafayette locations Thursday morning.

A Taurus G2c 9mm handgun, approximately 76 grams of Marijuana, multiple pills, and $5,232.00 in U.S. currency were also seized from the residences located in the 200 block of Rose St. and 300 block of Birch Dr.

Fentanyl is a controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent. According to the CDC, synthetic opioids (like fentanyl) are the primary driver of the increases in overdose deaths in the United States, increasing 38.4 percent during a 12-month period ending May 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said that it continues to prioritize operations focused on ridding Lafayette Parish of Fentanyl and other deadly substances.