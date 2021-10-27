6 Lafayette teens arrested for armed robbery against 2 pizza delivery drivers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have rounded up six teenagers for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery against two pizza delivery drivers earlier this week.

Four 16-year-olds and two 15-year-olds now face identical charges of two counts of armed robbery, one count of illegal carrying of weapons and one charge of possession of marijuana. One of the 16-year-olds also faces additional, but unrelated charges from the St. Martinville Police Department of attempted second-degree murder and theft of a firearm.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s detectives were called out to the 100 block of Windrose Lane on Monday, Oct. 25 at around 10 p.m.

“Detectives say a large delivery order was called in to the pizza restaurant, and when the pair of employees attempted to deliver the order, six masked individuals armed with firearms approached the victims,” said Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti. “The suspects demanded money and other items from the victims. A cell phone and the food order were taken during the armed robbery.”

As part of the investigation, Ponseti said detectives and the sheriff’s SWAT Unit arrested all six teens on a search warrant, finding the pizza delivery bag and the stolen cell phone. Four firearms, one reported as stolen, and approximately 2.5 ounces of marijuana were also found during the arrest.

All of the suspects were charged and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home. The investigation is ongoing, said Ponseti.