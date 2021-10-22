5 leaders in under 2 years: A timeline of Lafayette’s police chief changes under Josh Guillory

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Since the beginning of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration, the Lafayette Police Department has been plagued by the turnover of police chiefs.

Since taking office at the start of 2020, the department has had five different leaders, including:

Chief Toby Aguillard – 2016 to Jan, 6 2020

– 2016 to Jan, 6 2020 Lt. Scott Morgan (interim) – Jan. 6 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020

(interim) – Jan. 6 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 Chief Thomas Glover – Dec. 31, 2020 to Oct. 7, 2021

– Dec. 31, 2020 to Oct. 7, 2021 Sgt. Wayne Griffin (interim) – Oct. 7, 2021 to present (currently on administrative leave)

(interim) – Oct. 7, 2021 to present (currently on administrative leave) Maj. Monte Potier (de facto interim) – Oct. 21, 2021 to present

The following is a timeline of city’s police chief turnovers since Guillory has taken office:

January 6, 2020

Mayor-President Josh Guillory was sworn into office on Jan. 6.

Police Chief Toby Aguillard forced to resign on Jan. 6. He said the decision to resign was not an easy choice, and one it was one he did not plan on a month ago. Guillory said, that asking Aguillard to resign was an objective choice. “I know what leadership is, and I know we can do better,” Guillory explained. Aguillard received $70,000 to resign, more than half his annual salary.

Lt. Scott Morgan was named as interim police chief. He came with 25 years of service within the department ranks. Morgan did not apply for the permanent chief position.

The search for a new police chief began with a nationwide search. Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who would later serve as interim chief, was one of four applicants. “As it goes to appointing someone right now, it’s a nationwide search. I want the best and brightest to lead the wonderful men and women of Lafayette Police Department,” Guillory said.

December of 2020

Three finalists were named and Sgt. Wayne Griffin was one of three finalists for the job as police chief. They were given instructions not to poll members of selections committee. Guillory said finding a new police chief would not be a rushed process.

December 23, 2020

Thomas Glover Sr. was named the first Black police chief of the Lafayette Police Department. Glover said his top priority was to make Lafayette safer for citizens, for businesses to relocate to build a tax base, and for tourism. He said that policing had changes worldwide and that LPD will also change. “I do sense that our new chief and even in the interview process will hold everyone accountable,” Guillory said.

Glover came to LPD with a wealth of experience with 36 years in law enforcement. In 2017, he retired from the Dallas Police Department. He graduated from Grambling State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science.

December 31, 2020

Glover officially takes office.

October 7, 2021

Glover was removed as chief of police. Guillory said the termination was a personnel matter and would not provide details on why Glover was terminated. It should be noted that had Glover made a full year in office, he would have had job protections under the state’s civil service laws.

October 8, 2021

A group of concerned citizens protest in front of city hall over the termination of Glover. They held signs that read “Shame of you Mayor Guillory,” and “We stand with terminated former chief of police Glover.”

“Lafayette Mayor Josh Guillory has again shown his true colors by terminating a black police chief, who was implementing great changes in our community,” Pamela Jolivette of Lafayette said.

October 21, 2021