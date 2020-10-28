42k and counting: Lafayette Parish on track to set early voting record

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret says a bill was passed in the legislature that will allow the parish to start correlating and preparing the early mail-in ballots four days before the election.

“Normally that takes place just on election day but since we have 10,500 of them we’re going to start four days early with opening, correlating and getting them lined up. We won’t start tabulating the votes until election day,” Perret said.

He says the last presidential race had an overall election turnout of about 66.5%.

Perret anticipates the turnout for election 2020 to be even higher.

“Everything that we’re seeing right now indicates to us that we could reach 80 percent,” Perret noted.

The Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard says by mid-afternoon Tuesday, the last day of early voting, more than 2,200 people early voted in-person.

So far, more than 42k Lafayette Parish residents have early voted.

“We have extremely busy lines and people have been very patient. It’s nice to see all these people come out to vote and exercise their rights.”