40% of Lafayette Parish Correctional Center inmates under quarantine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Twelve housing units, representing 40% of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center’s inmate population, are under precautionary quarantine for COVID-19, according to the parish’s sheriff’s office.

Of the 40% quarantined (199 inmates), 69 inmates have testeed positive for the disease. Only 14 inmates are actually experiencing symptoms, while the remaining 55 inmates are asymptomatic.

“All inmates that have tested positive for the virus have been evaluated by medical providers and continue to be monitored frequently,” stated the sheriff’s office in a press release. “None of the inmates have required emergency intervention or hospitalization.”

In the last two weeks, 16 employees of the center — around 8% of the staff — have also tested positive for the disease. Those employees are required to quarantine at home and are not allowed to return to work until they have been cleared.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the correctional center has been operating under “very strict health and safety protocols,” including screening, quarantines, testing, medical evaluations, sterilization of areas and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Deputies said all staff are required to wear a mask while working inside LPCC and all inmates that are escorted out of their housing units for any reason are required to wear masks. In addition, all staff working with the quarantine units are required to wear full PPE in an effort to prevent any possible spread.

“We appreciate the continued cooperation of all our law enforcement and judicial partners to help us regulate our inmate population, and will continue to uphold the highest standards for the health and welfare of our employees and the inmates we house,” stated the release.