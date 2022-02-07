SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police reported this morning that they have arrested three Cecilia men for allegedly breaking and entering into an auto auction yard on St. Mary Street to try and steal cars.

Akeem Carmouche, 21; David Dartez, 21; and Kentrelle Jones, 21, all of Cecilia, face charges of simple burglary and attempted theft of a motor vehicle after a security guard allegedly caught them in the act in the early morning hours today, Feb. 7. None of the three had a bond listed as of this morning.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the three men were “seen opening vehicles and attempting to take them.” The three attempted to flee the yard, but Scott Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter with patrol units and K-9 officers, eventually finding the trio hiding in a dumpster in the area.

Leger said investigators believe two more people were involved, and authorities are searching for them.