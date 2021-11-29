24-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle weekend crash in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Youngsville over the weekend, according to Youngsville Police.

Tyler Xavier Johnson, 24, of Lafayette, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, which happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Milton Ave. Nov. 27.

The car had struck a cement culvert and was completely engulfed in flames when officers arrived, according to the press release.

Johnson was trapped inside the car and died.

This crash is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.