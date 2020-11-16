2020 Sonic Christmas Parade canceled

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Organizers of the 2020 Sonic Christmas Parade report that they have canceled this year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns.

“After discussions with city officials and local law enforcement, the 2020 Sonic Christmas Parade has been canceled due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary Wilkerson. “This was not an easy decision and though Santa is not happy, we know that protecting residents’ health is most important. We look forward to the parade returning next year and we wish everyone a safe holiday season.”