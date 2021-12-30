2 arrested, 2 still at large after burglary in Scott

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects are at large and two were arrested after a burglary at a business in Scott, according to the Scott Police Department (SPD).

Damarkus Scott, 18, and Michael Trayham, 20, both of Houston, TX, face charges of aggravated burglary, simple criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of burglary tools.

Michael Trayham

Damarkus Scott

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 30, the SPD responded to a call from a business owner who was alerted by his alarm system and was able to see subjects trying to break into his business, which is located in the 100 block of Cheyenne Dr.

By the time officers arrived, two of the suspects were seen inside the gated area of the business. The suspects fled on foot and escaped.

Two other suspects, later identified as Scott and Trayham, were taken into custody at the scene.

During the investigation, it was discovered that suspects had cut into the fence at the business and used sawzalls to remove catalytic converters from vehicles inside and outside of the fenced area.

When officers searched the area, they found a .40 caliber handgun, 25.8 grams of marijuana, and several tools used to commit the burglary.

After questioning, Scott and Trayham were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charges listed above.

The other two suspects remain at large.

This is an ongoing investigation.