LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man from Houston and two juveniles were arrested in a drug bust in Lafayette. Nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana, eight handguns, and over $10,000 cash were seized at the scene, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Lorenzo Thomas, 31, of Houston, was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Firearm in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of an unregistered firearm
- Monies derived from drug proceeds
- Possession of drug paraphernailia
Two juveniles were arrested on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Firearm in the presence of a CDS
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile
- Possession of an unregistered firearm
On January 31, the Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of Liberty Ave. During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and agents recovered approximately 966.5 grams of marijuana (Street Value $19,330.00), eight handguns (one with a modified switch), one stolen, and $10,258 cash.
The two juveniles had additional warrants out of St. Martin Ville Police Department. These warrants included five counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, criminal conspiracy, illegal use of weapons. Both juveniles were booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.