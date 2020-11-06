19-year-old arrested for Moore Park shooting that killed two

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police report they have made an arrest in the shooting at Moore Park on Oct. 15 that killed two.

Jamyron Magee, 19, of Angie, La., was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force and is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

On Oct. 15, Magee allegedly opened fire during a gathering at Moore Park. Two were injured in the shooting, and Ja’Kyrie Clark, 19 and Nathaniel Sharply, 18, were killed.