19-year-old arrested for attempted 2nd-degree murder, home invasion

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A 19-year-old was arrested on Monday for home invasion and attempted second-degree murder, according to an arrest report from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mariama R. Guidry, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested on Monday, July 5, and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to the arrest report, Guidry illegally entered a residence on W. Gloria Switch Rd. in Carencro, and when leaving, intentionally struck a victim with her vehicle.

Guidry is held on a $25,000 bond for home invasion and a $75,000 bond for attempted second-degree murder.

