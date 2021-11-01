16-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old passenger was killed in an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish after the driver’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a ditch embankment. He was not buckled at the time of the incident, according to a press release from the Louisiana State Police.

Jace Judice, of Lafayette, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

Three juveniles were traveling south on LA 723 in a 2013 Ford F150 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled off the road. The truck then hit a ditch embankment.

Judice was not buckled, and he suffered fatal injuries. The driver and other passenger were buckled, and they were not injured.

A chemical breath test sample was obtained from the driver which indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment were observed. The juvenile driver was cited for careless operation, driving with a learner’s permit, and no headlamps.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night. During the Graduated Driver’s License (GDL) phase, 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a licensed parent, guardian, adult at least 21 years of age, or a licensed 18-year-old or older sibling. For GDL laws please visit: https://lern.la.gov/wp-content/uploads/GDL-Chart.pdf

Troop I has investigated 47 fatal crashes resulting in 57 deaths in 2021.