16-year-old gunned down on Eraste Landry, suspect charged with 1st-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after Lafayette Police say he sustained multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Rd. at around 2 a.m. this morning.

Igor Fernando Castellanos-Tejada, 22, was arrested by police during a traffic stop shortly after the shooting, according to Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

The victim was found by police in a yard and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Dugas.

