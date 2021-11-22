15th Judicial DA Don Landry, prosecuting ADA speak out following conviction of Johnathan Aubrey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –A Lafayette man is behind bars, convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

For years, the victim’s family has awaited his trial. Last week, his time in court finally came.

A jury convicted Johnathon Aubrey of first-degree murder.

15th Judicial Court District Attorney Don Landry and the prosecuting assistant district attorneys are now speaking out for the first time about what it was like finally getting justice for the victim’s family.

On August 1, 2016, 33-year-old Jonathon Aubrey visited his ex-girlfriend, Sheree Patin Williams, at her home.

“While he was there, they apparently argued. Although the argument was not anything violent, at least by what he said, and then at some point, he grabbed a chord and strangled her to death,” ADA Don Knecht said.

Knecht says Aubrey used an electric cord to strangle her. He used to much force, he broke two bones in Williams’ neck.

Aubrey confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend and was promptly arrested by Lafayette police and charged with first-degree murder.

When it came to his trial, however, he pled not guilty.

“He pled not guilty by reason of insanity,” Knecht said.

Once mental health professionals questioned Aubrey in the trial, however, the prosecuting attorneys say his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity didn’t hold up in court.

The attorneys say they were confident in the evidence they had against Aubrey.

“Never was a doubt in my mind,” District Attorney Don Landry said.

“At the trial itself, it was just a matter of putting on the evidence that he committed first-degree murder, which was the fact that there was a protective order in place. She had gotten a protective order roughly six months prior, that he strangled her to death, and that he specifically intended to do that,” Knecht added.

After all evidence was presented over the course of three days, the jury had to decide between first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and manslaughter.

After two hours of deliberations, the jury unanimously found Jonathon Aubrey guilty of first-degree murder.

ADA Alan Haney, who was also a prosecuting attorney in this case, says it was incredible to see the reactions from the victim’s family, who’ve been waiting five years for this trial.

“We were all very, very happy that we were able to get justice for them, hat we could see it, that they could be there, certainly with something that proves that the justice system works,” Haney said.