14-year-old victim in Pierce St. shooting dies, suspect to be charged with second-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police report that the 14-year-old female victim shot Thursday in the 1100 block of N. Pierce St. has died from her injuries.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday, after the girl allegedly got in an argument with the suspect. The suspect, described to News 10 as a “young boy” by neighbors, took out a gun and shot the girl before fleeing the scene, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

“She’s just a person that was never disrespectful, never disrespectful, and it’s so sad for that to happen,” the girl’s uncle, Eric Senegal, told News 10. “She listens. She listens, and she does what she’s told at school. Always on time.”

The girl had been listed in critical condition since the shooting.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, will be charged with second-degree murder when caught, according to Griffin.