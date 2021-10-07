12-year-old girl missing from Duson

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance to locate 12-year-old Ashley Moreno-Leiva from Duson.

According to the Sheriff’f Office, Ashley was last seen Thursday in the 26?00 block of S. Fieldspan Road.

She may still be in the area., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds.

If you see Ashley, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.