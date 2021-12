LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday night shooting in Lafayette leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition.

According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police, officers responded to 200 Town Homes Loop Sunday night at 9:22 p.m. Officers found two victims with gun shot wounds. One was dead at the scene, the other was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

There are currently no suspects. This investigation is ongoing.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.