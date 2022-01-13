1 arrested, 1 wanted after recovery of over $40,000 worth of illegal drugs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit make an arrest stemming from the recovery of over $40,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to Lafayette Police, the Narcotics Unit received information back in December of 2021 about someone distributing large amounts of narcotics in the city of Lafayette. On Jan. 4, agents with the LPD Narcotics Unit, along with LPD Viper, executed a search warrant at 411 Normandy Rd. in Lafayette. Agents recovered the following:

3 guns (one of which was stolen)

1300 MDMA pills

Heroin/Fentanyl

Marijuana

Hydrocodone

Drug paraphernalia

The total value of the illegal drugs was over $40,000.

On Wednesday, Jasilyn Francis, 37, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for :

Possession of stolen firearm

3 counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

2 counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

A second suspect, Michael Walker Jr., 42, of Lafayette is wanted in this case for multiple charges.

If anyone has any information that could lead to the location and arrest of Walker, please contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.