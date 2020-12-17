Keep Calm and Carry Out

Restaurants in our community face uncertainty with the new limits put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but many have been quick to adapt to the new delivery/takeout model they have to follow. With the rapid changes our local restaurants are facing we can continue to support our community, protect our health and enjoy the amazing food that Acadiana has to offer.

Below you’ll find a growing list of restaurants offering delivery and takeout services with links to their websites. Join us in supporting an industry that helps make our community what it is.

We will continue to update this list:

La Pizzeria Lafayette The restaurant is offering regular menu items, family style meals (please visit the Facebook page for the menu).

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is open and ready to serve our customers through drive thru and takeout. No modifications to restaurant hours.

Chris Poboy’s Call in orders (337) 981-1818.

L.T.’s Seafood & Steakhouse

Buck & Johnny’s: We are offering our full menu available for Curbside pick up.

All Fezzos locations will be open for to-go orders, Fezzos Scott (337) 261-2464, Fezzos Crowley (337) 783-5515 Fezzos Broussard, )337) 330-2302.



Rochetto’s– (337) 456-8026

Central Pizza Full menu available with curbside service.

TULA Tacos + Amigos full menu available with curbside service.

Piccadilly Cafeteria delivery, take-out & curb-side pick-up. “We are open for you and your family. Call ahead and we’ll be ready.”

Rascal’s Cajun Restaurant full menu (337) 873-8331

R&M’s Boiling Point, “Call and order in let us know when you arrive and we will bring it to your car.”

Uncle T’s Oyster Bar is open and offering curbside pickup. Call (337) 504-2285 when you arrive” in the parking lot and we will bring the food to your vehicle.”

Toot Toot’s Kitchen The restaurants offers, family-sized meals fully cooked, “ready to heat and eat.”

Phone: (337) 600-2494 E-mail: orders@toottootskitchen.com

La Crêperie Bistro is open for normal business hours

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is open and ready to serve our guests through order ahead via order.dickeys.com. Curbside pickup or delivery. Call in orders (337-806-9400).

Veronica’s Cafe in Carencro open regular hours Best to call in orders for faster service. (337) 565-2301.

The Rice Palace in Crowley is offering curbside pickup for take-out. Please call (337) 783-3001 to place your order.

Ruffino’s Curbside Pickup — Call the restaurant at (337) 706-7333 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and your meal will be ready for pickup between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will keep regular hours, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Fonda will offer to go, curb-side service on all orders from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Please call (337) 984-5630 to place your to-go order.

Ton’s Drive Inn– Located in Broussard is open for carryout and drive-thru. They will be open from 6am-9pm daily.

Tampicos Lafayette, curbside service



LA Pizza Mia in Broussard and New Iberia. Broussard: (337) 857-5513, 190 Heritage Pkwy at Le Triomphe New Iberia: (337) 359-4999, 616 S. Lewis St.

Great Harvest Bread Co., curbside pickup, (337) 236-8966. Place your order, call upon arrival, delivery is brought to your car.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is open

Taco Sisters is open. Online orders are being taken via www.tacosisters.com, call in orders at (337) 234-TACO and our drive through is open as always!

Don’s Seafood All locations will offer curbside and take-out service. The menu is available online at: www.donsseafoodonline.com. Any future changes to menu selections, store hours and operations will be communicated through Don’s Seafood Facebook page.

Cafe Habana City is open

Rêve Coffee Roasters downtown call 337-534-8336 and our website has coffee bags that can be ordered for home delivery revecoffeeroasters.com. Rêve Coffee Lab in River Ranch call (337) 889-5782.

Drago’s in Lafayette is open Orders can be placed by calling 337-706-7077 and the orders can be picked up at 3151 Johnston Street. Our curbside service menus can be found on our Facebook page. GREAT NEWS, we are now serving crawfish to go as well!

Bangkok Thai restaurant is open regular business hours. Call ahead to have your meal prepared for you to pick it up (337) 989-2910

Rock ‘n’ Bowl Lafayette is open. We have our full menu as well as catering options available. Menu listed at www.rocknbowl.com/eats. Please call (337) 534-4888 to place order.

Smitty’s Wings is open for business. Call in and pick up. (337) 216-1030.

La Costeñita Latin Cuisine specializes in traditional Honduran food and other Latin favorites like fajitas. He is open for take out. 1601 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 345-1172,

Olive Garden — 5743 Johnston Street in Lafayette; 337-988-1596 To place an order, check restaurant hours and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.

LongHorn Steakhouse: 4248 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette; 337-981-8549 — LongHorn Steakhouse has curbside To Go service available. Guests can call the restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com. Hours available online.

Walk-Ons: We are open 7 days a week. Our local Facebook pages regularly update with any specials we have going on. @WalkOnsLafayette and @WalkOnsBroussard. (337) 706-7433 Lafayette Location / (337) 445-3939- Broussard Location

Pizza Village: Both Locations (Kaliste & Moss St.) open 7 Days a week . Please visit either the restaurant’s Facebook page for the menu and special offer.

Firehouse Subs

The Bus Stop Bistro’s

Charley G’s

Social Southern Table & Bar

Pete’s is open for take-out

Panera Drive-thru, delivery and to-go orders available.

