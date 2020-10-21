Virtual career fair set for technology positions at six major Louisiana companies

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A virtual career fair for mid- and senior-level technology positions at six leading software and IT companies in Louisiana is set for Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), which is hosting the fair, the event will feature companies from throughout Louisiana, from the Shreveport-Bossier City-Monroe corridor to the Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas. The career fair will take place on the virtual event platform Brazen.com. Candidates will connect with company representatives in one-on-one virtual booths on the platform.

LED states more than 100 positions are available in fields such as software developer, software engineer, DevOps, system engineer, web developer, information security analyst, network administrator and cybersecurity. Participating companies include CDIT, CGI, GDIT, Globalstar, IBM and Perficient.

“These are outstanding career opportunities with quality technology companies,” said LED FastStart Executive Director Paul Helton. “LED FastStart is supporting the recruitment, screening and orientation process to create a seamless experience for mid-level and senior software and IT professionals who want to advance their careers at growing locations in Louisiana.”

Job seekers can register online and view a complete list of available positions.