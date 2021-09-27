Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend along I-10 west in Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Leesville woman is behind bars in Jeff Davis Parish after sheriff’s deputies there said she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times near milepost 48 along Interstate 10 westbound Sunday, Sept. 26.

Jennifer Rene Braxton, 38, of Leesville, faces charges of aggravated second-degree battery and battery of a dating partner, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Ivey said deputies responded to the call on Sunday in which Braxton allegedly reported stabbing her boyfriend. Deputies found a man conscious but bleeding heavily from the arm and chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital.