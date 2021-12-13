Woman arrested for allegedly injuring 2-month-old baby

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles woman was arrested over the weekend on a warrant for second-degree cruelty to juveniles for allegedly injuring a two-month-old in March. The baby is still in physical therapy for the injuries.

Mary Labove, 25, of Lake Charles was arrested on Friday, Dec. 10, and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted JDPSO to locate and apprehend a woman wanted by JDPSO who was suspected of injuring a two-month-old infant in March of 2021.

The infant was treated in New Orleans Children’s Hospital for bruises, broken bones, and skull fracture, according to JDPSO. The baby is now in foster care and continuing physical therapy for injuries sustained in March.

The investigation was presented to a Grand Jury and an indictment was made against Labove.

JDPSO detectives requested assistance from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office in locating and apprehending Labove.

She was booked into the parish jail Friday afternoon. Additional arrests are expected.