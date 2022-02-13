WELSH, La. (AP) — Bars, lounges and liquor stores in a southwest Louisiana town of 3,300 will soon be able to open on Sundays.

The Welsh Board of Aldermen voted 3 to 2 to allow such sales, starting at noon. However, no alcohol sales will be allowed between 2 a.m. and noon Sunday, The American Press reported.

The change will go into effect 10 days after legal publication in the Jennings Daily News, according to town clerk Eva Kibodeaux.

Restaurants, convenience stores and grocery stores may already sell beer, wine and liquor on Sunday, according to town attorney Rick Arceneaux.

Aldermen Clint Hardy, Lawrence Mier and Andrea King voted for the measure. Aldermen Ronnie Hayes and Jackie Balmer cast the dissenting votes.

Hardy proposed the change in December after a local resident asked about letting bars open on Sunday. Since then, he said, he has had “hundreds of conversations” on the subject with only two people saying it was better left alone.