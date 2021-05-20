Welsh registered sex offender caught within 1,000 feet of elementary school

WELSH, La. (KLFY) — A Welsh man registered as a sex offender was arrested on May 19 after being observed by Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies within a 1,000-foot radius of an elementary school.

Christopher Troy Gary, 37, of Welsh, was seen near Welsh Elementary on May 13. Deputies were informed and conducted surveillance around the school that afternoon, finding Gary in a driveway on Bourgeois St., according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Gary was advised to leave the area and report to the Sheriff’s Office for his annual registration. On May 19, Gary reported to the Sheriff’s Office as ordered and was arrested on a warrant for unlawful presence of a sex offender. Gary is being held pending a court appearance.