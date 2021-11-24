Welsh man arrested for resisting arrest after officers respond to shots fired at house in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Welsh man was arrested in Jennings on Tuesday for resisting arrest after police responded to shots fired at a house that had small children inside, according to Chief Deputy Ivey.

Zaekeveyon Tramaine Levi, 21, of Welsh, was arrested by Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office for resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 6:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the area of Wilbert D Rochelle Ave. and East GC Chaney St. in Jennings, in reference to shots fired in the area.

Deputies arriving in the area observed several males running, one had a long gun in his hands. They pursued on foot and apprehended one subject on Wilbert D. Rochelle Ave.

The complainant reported to deputies, they were in their home watching television when they heard the shots fired outside. The victim reported smoke in her kitchen from bullets fired through the wall. The home was also occupied with small children

During pat-down of Levi, deputies located a loaded Glock .40 caliber magazine in his pants pocket.

Four other subjects were seen by the complainant running away.

Additional arrests and charges are pending.