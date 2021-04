WELSH, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Welsh man for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jacoby Isaiah Guillory, 28, of Welsh, was booked into the parish jail on an arrest warrant for failure to register as sex offender.

Guillory pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile in 2012. Guillory is a Tier 1 sex offender who failed to report his address and other information to the sheriff’s office since December 2020.