Ville Platte man arrested on drugs charges in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man who was pulled over in a routine traffic stop ended up in jail on drugs charges, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin David Ardoin, 34, of Ville Platte, faces charges of improper lane usage, possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with controlled substance and obstruction of justice. Ardoin is held in the parish jail awaiting bond.

Ardoin was stopped on La. 26 near La. 102 in Jennings. He appeared to be under the influence when stopped, and after a search on his car, deputies found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

A passenger, Dalton Matthew Jeans, 39, of Lake Charles, was issued a citation and released for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV narcotic and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.