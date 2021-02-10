Two Welsh men arrested on aggravated battery charges after shooting in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — One victim is in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen at a residence off Gulf Highway in Lake Charles, and two Welsh men are behind bars.

Dymnd K. Brown, 19, and Jermain S. Harmon, 21, both of Welsh face charges of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Tony Fazzio set both Brown and Harmon’s bonds at $240,500.

After Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting, they “utilized several investigative techniques” and located the car with both suspects. Deputies located a handgun and marijuana in the two men’s possession.

The victim underwent emergency surgery at a local hospital.