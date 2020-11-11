Two Texas men arrested, third sought in Jennings vehicle fire

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Two Texas men have been arrested and a third is wanted for setting a Jennings vehicle on fire back in August, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

Darain Anderson, 47, and Emmanuelle Jusino, 43 were booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on Nov. 9 one one count each of simple arson and criminal conspiracy.

On Aug. 19, the Jennings Fire Department and the SFM determined that a vehicle fire in the 4000 block of Shirley Dr. was intentionally set. Witness statements and evidence collected at the scene by Jennings Police led to Anderson and Jusino as well as a third suspect, Bradford Edwards, 38, of Austin, Tx.

Warrants were obtained for all three suspects. Travis County Sheriff’s detectives from Austin, Tx., captured Jusino on Oct. 14 and Anderson on Nov. 5. The two were then extradited back to Jeff Davis Parish.

Bradford Edwards is still wanted in connection with this case. Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through our online tip form found at lasfm.org.