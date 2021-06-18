Two arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for shots fired from roadway

IOWA, La. (KLFY) — Two Jeff Davis Parish men were arrested by sheriff’s deputies Thursday after they allegedly fired shots over a roadway in the western portion of the parish.

Tavin Latrell Talbert, 20, of Fenton, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting from a roadway, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Nelson Freeman III, 20, of Welsh, faces charges of driving with switched license plates, shooting from a roadway, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Estes Road in the Iowa area. While deputies responded, they were advised that the suspects had left the area in a white Honda Accord but were being followed by witnesses. Fenton Police Department identified the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies discovered a Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic pistol and also found marijuana in the car.

