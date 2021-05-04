Two arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for possession of drugs, firearms

WELSH, La (KLFY) — Two men were arrested for possession of drugs and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances on Monday, according to a press release from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tvantai Jaimar Owens, 22, of Hammond, and Caleb Glenn Evans, 19, of Patterson, were arrested on Monday after deputies performed a traffic stop on the car that they were in.

The driver, Owens, had a suspended license, and deputies detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle. A consent to search was granted, and deputies found two Glock semi-auto pistols, marijuana, promethazine, and approximately $40,000 in the vehicle.

Owens was booked for following too close, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance II, and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

Evans was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance II, and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.

