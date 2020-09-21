Tropical Storm Beta forcing Jeff Davis Electric Co-op workers to relocate to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — While Tropical Storm Beta isn’t expected to be a major wind event, it is expected to drop a lot of water on South Louisiana, possibly bringing flood waters back to areas still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

In anticipation of those flood waters, 700 electric line workers assisting the Jeff Davis Electric Co-op restore power are relocating from their “base” in Lake Charles to the Cajundome in Lafayette.

“As unbelievable as it sounds, we will be relocating line workers and their equipment to Lafayette for a couple of days,” explained Jeff Davis Electric General Manager Mike Heinen. “The safety of all workers restoring power for our members is our top priority. While Tropical Storm Beta is not expected to be a major wind event, floodwaters are already rising. We cannot risk crew safety or the safety of the specialized equipment they use to restore power. We have to keep them safe.”

The Co-op had been using Chennault Air Park as their base in Lake Charles. The massive operation will have to be dismantled and moved, only to be moved back after the storm passes through.

Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative provides electric power to over 10,000 members in Jefferson Davis, Cameron, Calcasieu, Allen and Vermilion Parishes. It is unclear how many people in their electrical system remain without power.