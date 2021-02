LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) -- One victim is in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen at a residence off Gulf Highway in Lake Charles, and two Welsh men are behind bars.

Dymnd K. Brown, 19, and Jermain S. Harmon, 21, both of Welsh face charges of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Tony Fazzio set both Brown and Harmon’s bonds at $240,500.