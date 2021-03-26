Tier 3 sex offender jailed for failure to register in Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Incumbent Henry Guinn (R) faced off with challenger Melvin Adams (D) for the Jennings Mayor. Guinn won with 59% of the vote.

There were 3 Council races up for grabs. In District A, Carolyn Simon won with 52% of the vote. Johnny Armentor was elected to District B with 71% of the vote. Anthony Leblanc won District 6 with 68% of the vote.