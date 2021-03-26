Tier 3 sex offender jailed for failure to register in Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa, La., man for failure to register as a sex offender.
Chantz Wade Nix, 26, of Iowa, is a tier 3 sex offender, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Nix failed to report to the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender division that he moved out of parish. As of Feb. 23, deputies were unable to locate Nix and he failed to report to the Sheriff’s Office that he moved to a location in Sulphur, La. A warrant was obtained and Nix was transported to the parish jail for booking from Calcasieu Parish.