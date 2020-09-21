Three in Jeff Davis Parish arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire for insurance money

WELSH, La. (KLFY) — Three people ended up behind bars after the State Fire Marshal’s Office said they conspired to set fire to a truck to collect the insurance money.

Brown Peller, 54, was taken into custody by Rayville Police and booked on one count each of arson with intent to defraud and criminal conspiracy. He faces charges from additional agencies, as well. John Pitre, 43, was booked on one count of simple arson. Additional charges are expected against him, as well. Tammy Royster, 43, was taken into custody by the Jennings Police Department and booked on one count each of arson with intent to defraud and criminal conspiracy.

All were booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

In the late evening hours of Aug. 6, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO) contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office to request assistance determining the origin and cause of a vehicle fire located in the 25000 block of La. 3086 in the Welsh area. Deputies learned the truck, owned by Peller, had been sitting at that location for most of the week and had been reported stolen on Aug. 2.

After an assessment of the scene, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Through investigative efforts, Pitre was identified as a suspect in the case. On Sept. 17, Pitre was taken into custody with the assistance of the JDPSO. In an interview with investigators, Pitre admitted setting the truck on fire with the assistance of Royster. He also said Peller paid him to do it because he’d been having motor trouble with the truck. Once Peller and Royster were in custody, both admitted to their roles in the fire.