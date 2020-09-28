Three Elton juveniles arrested for allegedly starting house fire while smoking

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old and two 13-year-olds were arrested for simple arson after the La. State Fire Marshal determined they allegedly set an empty house on fire while smoking in the home.

The Elton Fire Department requested the Fire Marshal’s help after the home, which was empty and for sale, caught fire on Main Street on Sept. 21. Firefighters found the back door open upon arrival.

Investigators determined the fire started in a second-story bedroom and one of the teens, who lives on the same street, was identified as a suspect in the case.

In an interview with investigators, the teen admitted to being in the home with the two other boys to smoke. In additional interviews with all three suspects, it was learned all three were involved in setting fire to a mattress and were unsuccessful in their attempts to extinguish the fire they created.