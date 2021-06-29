Three arrested in Jennings for theft of assault rifle

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — Three men have been arrested in Jennings for their involvement in the theft of a Daniel Defense AR-10 rifle, according to Chief Danny Semmes.

L.J. Dietz, 27, Cory Dupont, 34, and Dominick Sittig, 25, were all arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dietz was charged with theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal conspiracy.

Dupont was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Sittig was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

According to Semmes, officers responded on June 28 to a complaint of theft of a firearm. Upon arrival, officers were met by the victim who told them that a Daniel Defense AR-10 rifle was stolen from his residence.

The victim told officers that he recently had subjects in his residence doing plumbing work, and that he suspected they stole the firearm. He said he confronted Dietz and Dupont about the theft, and they admitting stealing the firearm.

Officers were able to locate both Dietz and Dupont on Winnie St., and they led officers to an abandoned residence on Evangeline, where the firearm was hidden, according to Semmes.

Further investigation revealed that Dietz had sold the firearm to Sittig, who later came to the Jennings Police Department with the firearm in hand.