Teenage passenger from Kinder killed in impaired driving crash

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KLFY) – A single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 383 just south of Village Cemetery Road in Jefferson Davis Parish claimed the life of 18-year-old Alijah J. Droddy of Kinder.

According to State Police, the crash happened Monday shortly 2 p.m.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a Dodge pickup truck, driven by 18-year-old Hunter Joseph Pelican of Kinder, was traveling north on LA 383 at a high rate of speed.

Police say the Dodge ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and striking another mailbox on the opposite side of the road.

The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest on the side of the roadway, police said.

Pelican, Droddy, and a third occupant were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Droddy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pelican sustained moderate injuries, the other passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and both were transported to a Lake Charles area hospital by Air Med, police said.

Pelican remains hospitalized, however, police say he has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, and no seat belt.