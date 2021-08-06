Teacher in Jeff Davis Parish arrested for inappropriate behavior with student

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — A teacher in Jefferson Davis Parish has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with a student, according to a press release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Brendon Laughlin, 23, of Elton, was arrested on Friday for violation of revised statute 14:81.4 prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. He was booked into the parish jail on a bond of $10,000.

In June 2021, Jeff Davis Sheriff detectives received a complaint of inappropriate activity between a student and teacher in the parish. 

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Laughlin had inappropriate sexual conduct with a student in March 0f 2021 at his residence in Elton, LA. 

