Suspect in 2018 kidnapping identified during unrelated investigation, arrested Friday

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office booked a fugitive Friday morning for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping that happened in 2018, according to a press release from their office.

Patrick Treavon Rolle, 22, of Baton Rouge faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, extortion, possession of firearm by felony, and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was arrested by authorities in Baton Rouge on outstanding warrants relating to these charges.

During a separate investigation into the double homicide of Walter Gotreaux and Darlene Gotreaux, detectives learned through witness interviews that a kidnapping happened a week before.

Rolle was identified as a suspect in the kidnapping, and a warrant was obtained in June of 2021. He was extradited to and booked in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.