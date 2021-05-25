Stealing electricity lands Jennings man in jail

JENNINGS, La (KLFY) — The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Jennings man for theft after he was caught siphoning electricity from his neighbor.

Terry Joseph Landry, 33, of Jennings, was arrested and booked into the Parish Jail for theft on Monday, May 24.

Deputies with the JDPSO were dispatched to Grand Marais Rd. on Monday morning in reference to theft of electricity. They found that Landry had connected an electrical cord to a neighbor’s house to obtain electricity for his use, without permission.