Search for fugitive leads to seizure of counterfeit cash in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS, La. (KLFY)- An early morning traffic stop Wednesday led to the seizure of counterfeit cash in Jeff Davis Parish.

Deputies were searching for a fugitive when they observed a vehicle fitting the description given around 2 a.m. on Martin Roy Road.

During the traffic stop, they discovered that the driver was the fugitive’s boyfriend who was allegedly in possession of fake $20 bills.

Storey Roy, 43, of Jennings, was arrested and faces a charge of monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit currency).

Deputies then located and arrested fugitive, Lakesha Shantel Regan, 38, at their home. Regan was charged with warrants for three counts of contempt of court and one count of accessory after the fact in aiding the escape of a trustee in November from the sheriff’s office.