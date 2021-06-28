Rollover crash kills driver in Jeff Davis Parish

Roanoke, La. (KLFY)– Shortly after noon Monday, State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Farm Supply Road near Monger Road in Jefferson Davis Parish that claimed one life.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

According to State Police, an initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north on Farm Supply Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof before becoming submerged in a flooded field.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.

Both were properly restrained, police said.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.